It is no secret to anyone that the youngest of the Aguilar dynasty has established herself in the world of music, as one of the maximum representatives of the ranchero genre at 18 years of age, because her undeniable talent has placed her at the top of success .

Ángela Aguilar from a very young age has followed the same musical line that her grandparents and father decided to follow, and now she, her cousin and her brother have tried to make a career away from their family’s surname.

What is a fact is that the young woman has known very well how to take advantage of her talent and beauty on stage, which is why thousands of artists have expressed their desire to collaborate with her.

One of the celebrities of the ranch genre who already had the privilege of joining his voice to that of the young 18-year-old singer was Belinda’s boyfriend, Christian Nodal, as the song “Tell me how you want” has stood out through the YouTube platform.

But now, it was the Spanish pop duet, Jesse and Joy, who wanted to collaborate with the young woman despite the fact that they do not handle the ranchero genre, but the result has been a success.

“What did she give you?”

Was it in 2005 when the Jesse brothers? and Joy Huerta launched their careers, without ever imagining that in a few years they would be one of the Mexican references of pop culture in Spanish, because throughout their 16-year career their songs are still valid on digital platforms.

And as you might imagine, the famous singers wanted to join their talent to one of the new promises of ranchera music, and no one better for that than the least of the Aguilar dynasty, and it was Pepe Aguilar who contacted the pop duo to plan a collaboration.

It was through a video published on Ángela Aguilar’s channel, where it became known how the video recording was, and what happened before the collaboration was a fact.

“I fell in love with a Jesse and Joy cover and I was like, ‘wow!’” Jesse Huerta recounted. In a hilarious way, Ángela Aguilar commented that she surely caught their attention because of her haircut: “She looks a lot like Dora the Explorer!”, Commented Pepe Aguilar’s daughter.

The star shared her admiration for the pop duo, Jesse and Joy. Photo: IG / angela_aguilar_

angela_aguilar_

And it is that the singer of the Mexican regional commented that the song was “Run!”, An instant success of the pop duet of his album “With whom does the dog stay?” from 2010.

The duet was amazed by the talent and incomparable voice of little Angela, ensuring that since then, they have imagined doing a duet with the star.

“I remember that, from the first time we heard Angela sing Jesse and I said: ‘The strength that this girl has is incredible'”.

And the admiration was mutual because the Huerta brothers claim to be fans of the Aguilar dynasty. Photo: IG / jesseyjoy

But, the one who was able to make the collaboration possible was Pepe Aguilar, as Jesse and Joy maintained a close relationship with the singer since they always met him at some musical awards.

One day the Huerta brothers received a message from the leader of the Aguilar where he presented them with the sketch of a song so that they could collaborate as a group with their daughter, and as expected, they accepted.

The whole story was told while the young people were in the making of the official video of the item, where it was evident that they maintain a very good relationship and had the best time.

