Ángela Aguilar confesses why she is fascinated by short hair | Instagram

The singer Ángela Aguilar continues to surprise with her music and especially her outfits and impressive looks, for some of her followers it has been intriguing to know the reason for her constant in always wearing her short hair, now you can know.

Recently Angela Aguilar She appeared at the Latin Grammy Awards in stunning dresses and wearing her hair even shorter than it already had.

Talking about this young and successful singer is always to associate her with regional Mexican music, great fashionable outfits and her appearance, red lips and short, black and straight hair too, it could be said that it is her trademark.

However, the fact that since childhood we have seen her with this characteristic look does not mean that she has not experimented with others, she has also done it and has done quite well with them.

The singer Interpreter of hits such as “She what gave you”, “Tell me how you want”, “Actually” and “There where they see me”, revealed in an interview why he liked to wear it like this.

How you remember Angela Aguilar She usually wears quite comfortable clothes, nothing too tight or too bulky, the same happens with her hair, she says that she prefers to take it natural and short because it is easier to handle.

This is due to the fact that if she is flabby, it will not be noticed that she does not have it fixed because we are used to seeing her always like this, it is a good and practical technique to take advantage of the time.

Apparently the youngest daughter of Pepe Aguilar prefers not only not to fight but rather to be practical, with this she could sleep longer and turn her hairstyle around because Angela with this look does not need much to show off.

A member of her family, her grandmother Flor Silvestre, loved to see her with long hair and continually asked her to leave it like that, however the young singer did not like her so much since she was a child, we have seen her with her short hair.

It was precisely because of her grandmother that she decided to use extensions and experiment with a drastic change, however, she only lasted three months with them because they required a lot of attention and Angela also mentions that she did not feel like herself.

In her official video for the song “In reality” she appears wearing extensions and also in some photographs she shared on her official Instagram account, she looks quite pretty and maybe a little older.