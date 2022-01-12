Ángela Aguilar answers six questions from her fans | Instagram

The young singer called the princess of Mexican music Angela Aguilar, constantly performs dynamics with her fans to live with them, precisely for this reason she decided answer some questions that her angels asked her.

On more than one occasion the interpreter of “Tell me how do you want” has done some dynamics to have a little more contact with her fans, as have other famous influencers like her.

It was for this that Angela Aguilar He decided to give them the opportunity to ask him what they wanted to respond with it with some images that he later shared in his stories.

You will surely be interested in knowing some of the responses she shared, although if you are an admirer of the singer, you will surely know some of the responses she recently shared in her stories.

Ángela Aguilar has shown great devotion to her followers | Instagram angela_aguilar_ 1

Angela Aguilar’s age

The young singer was born on October 8, 2003, so she is currently 18 years old, precisely her birthday was celebrated at a Jaripeo Sin Fronteras concert with her father and brother.

two

Choose between powers and food

One of his fans asked him what he preferred, if he had powers like flying, being able to read the human mind or simply enjoying some green chilaquiles.

Angela responded without thinking twice that she preferred to enjoy a delicious dish of chilaquiles.

3

Reality show

The singer was also asked if she would like to participate in a reality show, to which she replied that she did not know since she was a very reserved person in terms of her personal and private life.

4

Favorite animal

The fans asked him which animal he prefers, they gave him two options, the first one being dogs and the second one being cats.

In her Instagram posts we have seen photos of her pug puppies, so the answer is more than obvious, she prefers dogs.

5

Singer’s name

Her full name may not be known to all her angels, this is Angela Aguilar Álvarez Alcalá.

6

Height

Something that undoubtedly several Internet users and not only his followers on more than one occasion will have given them a little curiosity is his height, surprisingly Angela Aguilar measures one meter and 70 centimeters.

