Once again the name of Ángela Aguilar becomes a trend in social networks and some headlines, due to the fact that certain rumors have been presented about her coexistence with his half brother Emiliano, it is said that she does not wish to see him.

You surely know that Pepe Aguilar He has formed a beautiful family alongside his wife and mother of three of his children, however, before marrying Aneliz Álvarez-Alcalá, the famous singer had another son.

The young man had an altercation in which he ended up imprisoned for a time, curiously despite the fact that he is now free, unfortunately he will always be signaled by this fact.

For decades, the Aguilar dynasty has been known by family members who have developed in the world of music, specifically in the regional Mexican genre.

This famous family of stars began with the patriarchs Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre who were two important artists both in music and in acting, a heritage that their children followed and also part of their grandchildren, we talk about Leonardo and Angela Aguilar.

Pepe Aguilar’s eldest daughter decided not to follow her father’s career, and the same applies to Emiliano, the singer’s eldest son, who after three years of being under house arrest is now free.

Despite the fact that his father has invited him to be part of his work team, everything seems to indicate that it is a matter of Emiliano making up his mind and if he likes administration in his father’s company, there would be a lot of work.

This is because the young brother is the most absent, because despite the fact that Leonardo and Angela were the ones who decided to venture into the world of music, their older sister Aneliz always appears with them and lives a lot.

Despite the fact that Ángela Aguilar has always been very reserved in terms of her personal life, it would be somewhat complicated for her to share any type of information related to her older brother, however this does not mean that there is any conflict between them, so everything remains in rumors.

Something that we have definitely seen without a doubt is that the young singer interpreter of “En Realidad” has always been extremely affectionate with her family, we can see this in her social networks and some videos where we see them together.