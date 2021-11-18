Ángela Aguilar and the truth about her voice, does she use autotune? | Instagram

Recently some rumors have appeared about the flirtatious singer of the Mexican regional Angela Aguilar, belonging to the Aguilar dynasty, as it is said that she could use autotune when singing.

Angela Aguilar She belongs to one of the important families in Mexico. As for Mexican regional music, she is the granddaughter of two important artists and singers: Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre, from whom she herself claims she inherited her voice.

However, there are those who state that they could be choosing to facilitate their singing by helping themselves thanks to the tool autotune, which by the way has been used by several of the new artists who have appeared suddenly, improving their voice a bit.

It may interest you: Ángela Aguilar, meet the official designer of her dresses

The assumption that in each of the presentations that Angela has live, or a cappella, it is said that she uses this famous digital tool, however, is it true?

This is due to some stories that he shared on his official Instagram account, where he was recording himself while walking a bit on his family’s ranch, which is beautiful.

While the flirtatious daughter of Pepe Aguilar She wore black leggings and gray sleeveless top, she began to sing a little a cappella, without any instrument to accompany her, she showed that she has the ability to sing perfect notes without the need for tools.

The melody she was performing is one of her most recent hits entitled “En Realidad”, maybe you didn’t know it, but it was a song that the beautiful and flirtatious singer Ana Bárbara wrote, whom the 18-year-old calls her aunt.

It was in one of his stories that he thanked him for the success of this melody, especially for having given it to him, it was something that he continues to be infinitely grateful, because it became one of the favorites of his fans.

Surely when seeing the video the fans of the singer were satisfied to know that she really has a wonderful and sweet voice.

The video was shared 7 months ago, on Angela Aguilar´s Team fans channel, it lasts only 24 seconds, enough to be delighted again with her beautiful voice.

Tell me that I was not the only one who got the Chinese skin … All the success in the world for Angela Aguilar “, commented a fan.

Like this, the video has forty more comments where they mention that the talent of this beauty is exceptional, many of the Internet users agree that Angela Aguilar has an angelic voice.