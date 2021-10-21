Ángela Aguilar dancing shares her taste for reggaeton | Instagram

The young singer Ángela Aguilar appeared in a video Dancing a little reggaeton music, it could be said that at 18 years old, despite performing songs from the Mexican region, she also has a taste for modern music like any young woman her age.

Recently Angela Aguilar The interpreter of “La Llorona” shared on his Tiktok account angelaaguilar_ where he has more than 7.1 million followers, a video where he is dancing a little reggaeton.

This particular video has more than 5.1 million reproductions, the video lasts only 7 seconds, but it is repeated twice, it has 579 comments and 341,1 thousand hearts that could be replaced by like’s.

In the description of the video he commented “I loved the new song by my baby Sofía”, entitled Échalo pa ca – Sofía Reyes & Darell & Lalo Ebratt.

Pepe Aguilar’s daughter was sitting on a beige couch next to her had a pink cushion, she was wearing an outfit that was quite eye-catching, since it left a little of her waist in view.

She was wearing beige pants that reach the waist and is a bit wide, as well as a crop top with wide straps that gives us a small sample of both her waist and her charms.

Her hair as usual is extremely short and her makeup looks quite natural, as accessories she is wearing a necklace with long earrings.

For Angela Aguilar The popularity of his family, the Aguilar dynasty, has been a blessing for his career, which although he has had the opportunity to excel in music, it has also been thanks to his talent and charisma.

He recently released a new album titled “Mexicana Enamorada”, consisting of 10 songs including “Tell me how you want”, “In reality” and “There where they see me” which are the 3 songs that he had been promoting previously.

She is currently on tour with her father, brother and uncle in Jaripeo Sin Fronteras, which has become a success in each of her presentations, this has helped the young woman to grow professionally.

On October 8, he turned 18 in Mexico, he is the age of majority and coincidentally he spent his birthday working, his parents dedicated tender messages to him on their social networks, days before his birthday they celebrated in a restaurant.