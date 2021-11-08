Ángela Aguilar and her debut at Pepe Aguilar’s concerts | Instagram

Singer Ángela Aguilar is known for her songs and charisma, as well as being the daughter of Pepe Aguilar who supported her since she was little so that her career was prosperous, it was precisely in her concerts where her little daughter made her debut in music.

Angela Aguilar She continues to surprise with her songs and especially for her growth and physical development, today she is 18 years old, she has become a beautiful singer who surely already steals some hearts.

However, her career began when she was just a child, when she was still extremely innocent, thanks to the support of her father who has supported her from the moment she decided to become a singer, she has done everything possible for her development to be optimal.

It may interest you: Vicente Fernández When would he leave the hospital? There is a date!

In the following video we will show you a concert where the interpreter of “En Realidad” appears next to her brothers and her father, this was shared on YouTube a long time ago, we will share it with you right away.

He was nine years old when he began his career as a singer in a professional way, as the interpreter of “Por mujeres como tú” and also his father Pepe Aguilar know well, he constantly offers concerts and jaripeos.

It was in several of them where Angela Aguilar She decided to debut as a singer, surprisingly since she was little she adored dressing in traditional Mexican dresses, although it could also have been at the request of her father, since he always dresses as a charro.

Despite the fact that Ángela Aguilar began her professional career since she was only nine years old, as already mentioned, it was when she was five that she made her debut in one of her father’s many concerts.

Angela was accompanied by her older brothers Aneliz and Leonardo, the three of them were singing a melody by their grandfather Antonio Aguilar entitled: “Give him a five on the piano.”

Despite the fact that in the video she really looked extremely small, among the comments that some Internet users wrote, they were really surprised by the innate talent of the young woman who also gracefully wore her beautiful dress.

Angela always such a diva and everything, her talent is born! “

For some of his fans it is exciting to know a little more about the history of his career and especially to admire the content where he looks even younger.