It is no secret to anyone that 2021 was one of the best years for one of the new surprises in ranchera music, Angela Aguilar, who at her young age has made a name for herself in the industry.

And it is that at her young age, the young woman has managed to leave behind the surname of her famous family, as some experts have even commented that she has surpassed the fame of her grandparents and her father.

Ángela comes from one of the most important musical dynasties in Mexico, as she is the granddaughter of the great singer Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre, since the covers of the deceased actress launched the young woman to stardom.

At just 18 years old, the star has internationalized her career beyond Mexican borders, because despite being born in the US, she has always been proud of her roots.

However, in recent weeks, the singer has surprised everyone with her new image, which has marked a true transformation in her life and artistic career, and the physical is only the beginning.

The singer shared through her Instagram account how she now looks with her long black hair, which marks the beginning of her facet as a woman up and down a stage, something that has surprised everyone.

It is worth mentioning that the singer has already ventured into the pop genre, alongside the Mexican duet, Jesse and Joy, with the theme, “Ella qué te gave”, a video that was released on YouTube and already has more than seven million views.

Just as she has viralized a few other videos of herself singing reggaeton by one of the greatest representatives of the urban genre, Rauw Alejandro; but now it was seen with all the Christmas spirit.

Aguilar-style Christmas carols

The famous 18-year-old singer now makes a new revelation through her social networks, and it is the new version of one of the most iconic songs of the holiday season, “The boy with the drum.”

It was through his InstaStories, where he shared that the famous song is already on all digital platforms, as well as on YouTube, since he had already sung the song before and now he does it again.

The theme is already available on digital platforms. Photo: IG / angela_aguilar_

It should be noted that this is not the first time that the star has launched a Christmas theme, because alongside his father and brother, they launched the popular Christmas theme, “Fish in the river,” four years ago, where you can see the young woman much smaller.

While a year earlier, the star also sang her version of “Jingle bells” when she was just 13 years old, and she has a truly angelic appearance, as well as looking like a true professional in her Santa Claus-inspired dress.

Village party

In her Instagram stories, the 18-year-old singer shared how she and her family enjoy the holidays, because you can see the traditional piñatas, sweets, candles, and lights, as well as enjoy the family.

The singer dazzled everyone with her new look in the stories, where her brother, Leonardo, and some of his closest loved ones could also be seen.

The star shared the celebration on social media. Photo: IG / angela_aguilar_

