Ángela Aguilar falls in love with fans with fitted black dress | Instagram

The singer Ángela Aguilar has become so popular that she is not only admired for her obvious talent in music but also in fashion, such as the fitted dress she recently wore that highlighted her charms.

This Photo She shared it on Instagram, it is part of a photo shoot that they did, when she turned 18 this past Friday, several media congratulated her and used precisely that photo to appear on the cover of a magazine.

Just 18 years old Angela Aguilar he has conquered millions thanks to his music and especially his interpretations the Mexican regional.

The dress that the interpreter of “En Realidad” is wearing is a mermaid cut, just at the knee it has a wide skirt and the fabric seems to be velvet with a delicate floral print.

This design is uncovered from the shoulders, although it has sleeves on the sides, leaving the entire top exposed, looking even more elegant, this is one of the characteristics of Angela, who has good taste in dressing.

What beautiful eyes you have under those two eyebrows, “Angela wrote.

To make the image stand out even more, the background is a gray screen so her skin immediately toasts between the velvety black fabric, her makeup is light and her hair, as usual, is short, but this time a little “misaligned” .

Ángela Aguilar falls in love with fans with fitted black dress | Instagram angela_aguilar_

Ana Bárbara and her father were the first to like and comment on the publication, so did the singer Chiquis Rivera, from then on, more than two thousand Internet users followed, stating that I looked beautiful, as for the like’s, it has more than 600 thousand.

Being the youngest of the Aguilar dynasty, she has a great responsibility on her shoulders, which far from being hard work is something she adores, singing in front of an audience is something that she carries in her veins and that she adores too much.

This has been appreciated by millions of attendees who have had the opportunity to see her perform at Jaripeo Sin Fronteras, which unfortunately changed its dates to arrive in Mexico, due to the outbreak of infections that occurred in the country.

It is Pepe Aguilar dad of Angela Aguilar who made this decision, since he is the manager and head of production, who is aware of the health of his workers and those around his family collaborating with them.