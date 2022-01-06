Ángela Aguilar, fights again with her father Pepe Aguilar | Instagram

On several occasions the singer Ángela Aguilar has captivated and attracted attention not only for her success, she also becomes a trend because she has had some differences with her father Pepe Aguilar just as it happened again.

On several occasions we have seen that the young 18-year-old singer is extremely loving with her family, we can see this on her social networks, especially on Instagram, more than anything when one of her family members has a birthday.

The same occurs with the interpreter of Por Mujeres Como Tú, a melody that he dedicated to his wife Aneliz Álvarez-Alcalá, however curiously it has been Ángela who appears continuously in his livestream videos fighting with his dad.

The relationship between Angela Aguilar and Pepe Aguilar is always the most pleasant, as father and daughter they get along the best although on certain occasions they tend to have their differences and clash with their opinions.

It was precisely in a video that Antonio Aguilar’s son was recording, explaining a situation that had occurred with his daughter at Christmas, while he was recording a video with around 2,000 people watching the broadcast.

Angela was close to Pepe when he sarcastically mentioned “wow!”, When suddenly his dad told him to shut up, but in a comical way and in the style of a serious dad, which is sometimes a bit complicated for her dad, since he’s someone pretty laid back.

The famous singer and businessman continuously performs live’s to interact with his fans, tell them about his new projects or simply to mention some situations that have happened in his day to day.

Curiously, his daughter Angela tends to appear in some of his videos if not most of them, always interrupting him and wanting to make him upset, something that Pepe Aguilar’s followers find curious.

Today Angela Aguilar He has 7.5 million followers as for his father, he has 1,900 thousand respectively, Pepe has been surprised by the great acceptance by young people towards his daughter and how popular he has become in the application.

He even mentioned surprised that the publications that Angela tend to have at least 20 thousand likes, stating that his daughter’s fans had nothing to do, evidently the comment was a joke, the singer would never criticize the public like that.