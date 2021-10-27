Ángela Aguilar had a mishap on stage, what happened? | Instagram

Who has become one of the singers Favorite of regional Mexican music is Ángela Aguilar, who had a mishap recently in one of her presentations.

Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilar They are two young singers who have become the “hope” for this musical genre, their popularity is already international and together they have a song together: “Tell me how you want.”

Apparently the famous daughter of Pepe Aguilar She would end up on the floor while she was performing one of her most recent hits, when she fell on stage, you will surely wonder if the young woman would end her performance, we will tell you right away.

The young star of ranchera music, like the entire Aguilar dynasty created by his grandfather Antonio Aguilar, has shown in each of his presentations that he has the wood of an artist, since despite having certain drawbacks in this concert, he managed to reach it as the professional that she is.

The funny thing is that not only Angela Aguilar It was he who for a moment that the young woman ended up hurt, fortunately she was accompanied by her older brother Leonardo Aguilar when this happened.

This happened recently between one of the several concerts that the Aguilar family has given their audience with their “Jaripeo sin Fronteras” in the city of Salt Lake City.

As you well know, the preparation that is done in the Jaripeos for this enormous show is constant and they must prepare everything to perfection, however on some occasions it is impossible to avoid this type of event like the one that the young woman went through.

She herself explained what happened, mentioned that in the land where they were there was a hole since it was a bit irregular and her foot got stuck in one precisely so it ended up bending, if it has ever happened to you you will know that it is an intense pain .

Despite the strong pain that Angela felt, she continued singing since she still had a few songs to finish her part, fortunately she leaned on her brother to carry them out.

Once she finished with her last melody “When Two Souls”, her brother carried her to the dressing room because the pain was unbearable for the young woman who already had her ankle with several bruises, that is, it was all purple.

There is no doubt that the youngest of the Aguilar Álvarez family is a professional and that despite her physical pain, she managed to carry out this concert.