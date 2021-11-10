Ángela Aguilar, strong “discussion” with Pepe Aguilar in VLA | Instagram

The singer Ángela Aguilar gets along quite well with Pepe Aguilar His father, however, as it is something of the most common in some occasions they have differences like the one they demonstrated in a live program recently, several were surprised.

On more than one occasion we have seen them participate together in some television programs, they have also participated alongside Leonardo Aguilar, older brother of Angela Aguilar.

The same happened in one of the most watched Mexican programs in the entire country, which belongs to the TV Azteca company, we are talking about Come the joy.

It may interest you: Belinda forgets the kisses I gave you, when she sang with Nodal

The host of the program Laura G, began to interview Pepe and he excitedly commented that he hoped that this year his daughter, who has stood out enough with her songs and her new album, hoped that this time she could win an award.

This is because she is always nominated, but so far she had not been awarded an award, it was at that time that the 18-year-old girl said rude to her father, and not to make him feel bad, it was rather to mention that I wasn’t pushing for her to win an award.

Ángela Aguilar, strong “discussion” with Pepe Aguilar in VLA | Instagram angela_aguilar_

Again both Pepe, Leonardo and the smallest of the Aguilar dynasty the beautiful and coquettish Angela Aguilar, were present at the famous morning, talking a little about their participation in the 2021 Radio awards.

On several occasions we have seen the greatest representatives of Mexican regional music together, giving interviews, especially now that they were promoting the Jaripeo Sin Fronteras concerts.

As it was due, Pepe Aguilar, the clan leader, was questioned, after his father Antonio Aguilar lost his life, about his next participation together in this famous awards ceremony, however both he and his children had a curious discussion.

And they did not agree, ending with a curious live discussion during their interview as usually happens in the stories of each of the members, just as it would happen in any family, who end up laughing at what happened.

On more than one occasion the interpreter of “For women like you” has mentioned what it is like to work with their children and admires the commitment that each of them has to work, although of course they are still young people who sometimes seek a little fun.

This same question was asked both Leonardo and the beautiful Angela, who answered that their father is very strict when it comes to work, however they both admire him for his career and all the success he has had during 46 years of career .