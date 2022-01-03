Angela Aguilar flirtatious with long hair just like Kim Loaiza | Instagram

The famous 18-year-old singer Ángela Aguilar, has changed her look a bit, achieving perhaps inadvertently, looking quite like Kimberly loaiza the famous youtuber and internet celebrity.

For a couple of days the youngest daughter of Pepe Aguilar interpreter of “Por Mujeres Como Tú”, who shared her new look, and not precisely to start the year, it was something he decided before.

Surprisingly the traits of Angela Aguilar they look a bit like those of Juan de Dios Pantoja’s wife, thick lips, white skin, thin black hair.

In a video published by the interpreter of “Tell Me How Do You Want” in collaboration with fellow Mexican regional singer Christian Nodal, the 18-year-old girl wears something similar to La Lindura Mayor.

She is wearing a striking round hat, we usually see her wear Texans, but now she has changed to something more casual, her long, black and silky hair is the protagonist of the video in addition to her beautiful and full lips painted with red lipstick.

Although both are a bit similar, by paying attention immediately you will notice the differences between them, perhaps for a few moments it is possible that suddenly you can confuse them a bit, but paying more attention to them changes the way you see them.

Being both youtubers and singers they have a little more different careers, in the case of Ángela she dedicates one hundred percent to her music, as for Kim Loaiza she concentrates a little more on her social networks and although she has also released music this could not consider yourself your forte.

Something in which both celebrities also agree is that they do not usually use much makeup, in the case of Angela AguilarShe had practically only her painted lips, as for the rest it seems that she was using only translucent powder.

Ángela Aguilar became popular as a youtuber

Despite the fact that the singer focused more on her music than on any other activity, in addition to her high school studies, she has also dedicated time for her fans.

It was for this reason that he launched a YouTube channel where he recounted various events in his career and also in his personal life, in addition to sharing the official videos of his songs, the most popular video is Cielo Rojo.

Little by little Angela became more popular on the video platform, despite this she continues to focus more on the creation and development of her music, for now she continues to promote her new album “Mexicana Enamorada”.