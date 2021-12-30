Ángela Aguilar is a neighbor of Kim Kardashian and The Weeknd | Instagram

Although Ángela Aguilar’s family is originally from Mexico, both she and her siblings were born in the United States and that is where the entire Aguilar family resides and in a fancy neighborhood where they have neighbors to several celebrities Kim Kardashian and the singer The Weeknd.

Without a doubt, being famous and with the earnings they have thanks to their concerts and albums, it was something more than normal that they decided to live in an important and luxurious place.

It is thus that Angela Aguilar’s neighbors Like her and her family, they are important celebrities and social media personalities.

It was Pepe Aguilar himself who shared this scoop in a video he recorded next to the Golden Scorpion, the video was shared on his YouTube channel, we will share it with you right away.

Apparently in the images it seems that they were driving around the neighborhood in one of their cars, the singer interpreter of “Por Mujeres como Tú”, was giving them a tour showing off some famous houses.

The title of the video is “Pepe Aguilar & Scorpion at the wheel in his Californian neighborhood “, as you well know, the singer and his family live in California, although they have several properties in both Mexico and the United States, it is in this state where they currently reside.

In one part of the video he mentioned several of his neighbors, not only the famous and controversial businesswoman as well as a socialite and the singer, another important artist he mentioned was the band Kiss, although he did not specify to which of the members the mansion belonged.

Without a doubt, this little tour of Hidden Hills was a whole micro adventure, not only for the Scorpion, it was also for the fans of his channel and those of Pepe Aguilar and therefore his daughter. Angela Aguilar who so far has the largest number of followers on Instagram than his family.

How is Angela Aguilar’s house in Hidden Hills

Angela’s luxurious mansion has five bedrooms, a living room, a dining room, a hall, a kitchen, several rooms: living room, television and a main room.

The house is two-story farmhouse style, it also has outside a terrace with a pool, obviously an extensive green space and even a stable where they have four of their horses, it is said that the cost of this mansion is approximately more than two millions of dollars.

In Mexico they have a ranch where their other horses are, in some of the young woman’s publications we have seen part of this beautiful width.