Ángela Aguilar is accused of "plagiarism" by Tell me how do you want it

One of the songs that has been a success since its release is “Tell me how you want“by Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal, however the young singer has been accused of alleged plagiarism.

The youngest daughter of the renowned singer Pepe Aguilar has surprised her followers since she began to sing, on some occasions she appeared next to her father at his concerts.

The interpreter of “En Realidad” officially began her career when she was only 9 years old, the media and some headlines as well as Internet users have realized the growth she has had Angela Aguilar, not only as a singer but also as a woman.

Next we present you the video of the singer that to date has 414,803,767 views, shared on Christian Nodal’s YouTube channel.

This alleged plagiarism started recently, since the song he released in 2020 in collaboration with Christian Nodal bears a certain resemblance to one that was released in 2012.

You probably know this person who went viral on YouTube, due to a song he released to celebrate his XV years, the name of Colibritany became so popular that to date his song is still mentioned on some occasions.

This is because video is something out of the ordinary and that perhaps at that time it was something absolutely out of reality, given that today it would be something of the most common.

Some Internet users have affirmed that the rhythms between both melodies Tell Me How You Want and My S3xy Chamberlain is quite similar.

Of course, this has only been a coincidence rather than comic, despite this, some Internet users have made comparisons precisely with the rhythms; Colibritany’s video has 45,422,439 views to date.

Recently the singer Angela Aguilar She turned 18 years old, she received hundreds of congratulations, as well as dozens of flowers and precious arrangements that moved more than one, especially because the singer dedicated herself to sharing the congratulations they made her.

She even recently shared a photo in which she thanked her followers for the show of love, whom she refers to as angelitxs, especially all the people who congratulated her on this day, without a doubt she is a very dear and adored young woman. millions of followers, family and friends.