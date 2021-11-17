It is no secret to anyone that the new generations have come to overshadow some famous people, but the maturity of these great interpreters have placed them as an experience and not as a competition.

Proof of them is the site where the 18-year-old singer, Ángela Aguilar, is currently located, who has tripled her popularity and fame, thanks to her beauty and talent, as well as coming from one of the most important musical families in Spain. everybody.

It is worth mentioning that the career of Pepe Aguilar’s youngest daughter dates back to when she was just a child; However, it was not until he was 15 years old, when he began to do it in a professional way.

Nowadays it is one of the maximum references of the Mexican regional. Photo: IG / angela_aguilar_

And the fact is that the singer has had great female figures who have served as a great inspiration for her, one of them was her grandmother, the Mexican singer and actress Flor Silvestre; another was the late “Queen of Tex-Mex,” Selena Quintanilla, and even Ana Bárbara.

The latter and Aguilar have always maintained a fairly close relationship, and despite criticism or comparisons, both have positioned themselves as a benchmark in their respective times.

It should be mentioned that Ana Bárbara not only has great beauty and an undeniable talent, since she already has more than 25 years of artistic career, in addition to being one of the maximum representatives of the ranch genre at an international level.

The 52-year-old singer is one of the most beloved ranchera voices. Photo: IG / anabarbaramusic

And it is that throughout that time, the star has led her career hand in hand with some love scandals, but she has always remained intact and proof of this is her performance on stage.

For this reason, Angela has always seen her as a role model, since it has been the same young woman who has shared what the relationship is with Ana Bárbara, since both have shown love and respect, one for the other.

Is Ana Bárbara Angela Aguilar’s aunt?

It should be noted that according to the family of each one, neither of the two has a blood relationship or a family tie, since it is a loving way of talking between the two.

And it is that at some point, it was the interpreter of hits as “crazy”, who shared that the teenager was her niece, and a few days ago, it was Aguilar who clarified the matter between them.

Both stars have always been very close. Photo: IG / angela_aguilar_

“Gossip, with my aunt, Ana Bárbara, every time I see her I feel at home, tonight I’ll sing a song by her,” Angela said while rehearsing for the 2021 Radio Awards.

It should be noted that the singer has always expressed her admiration for Ana Bárbara, in addition to being grateful to her for taking her into account in one of her unreleased songs, “In reality.”

“I know that it is a song that she composed, I know that the song has a lot of history, but I feel very privileged that she gave it to me so that I could interpret it,” she said.

To recap, this song was the song that catapulted the career of the 52-year-old singer several years ago, as it was the first song she performed as a soloist.

It was right at the same event, where the judge of “I have talent, a lot of talent” took a few minutes to share some beautiful words to her “niece”.

“Well, look, my girl Angela for me is an angel, literally speaking and I love that she has interpreted a song of mine, that she sings it so beautifully and that she makes hearts dance and vibrate with healthy, good, loving music that is part of the legacy that I want to leave ”, he explained.

At her age, she is one of the sexiest women in the music industry. Photo: IG / anabarbaramusic

