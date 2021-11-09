Ángela Aguilar, questioned for alleged cosmetic surgeries | Instagram

Flirty, elegant, successful and talented are some of the qualities of the singer Ángela Aguilar, who recently came back to be questioned by some people, because they affirm that she has undergone certain aesthetic adjustments.

Angela Aguilar Daughter of Pepe Aguilar, not only is she a singer, she has also become a famous influencer, since on several occasions we have seen that she shares some excited photos or videos of her fans imitating her in terms of her songs or looks.

It is precisely her tight and striking outfits that her millions of followers adore on Instagram, some of them highlight her figure, which seems somewhat unreal because of the narrowness of her waist.

It may interest you: Vicente Fernández Do they pay millions to relatives for bioseries?

As you well know, the interpreter of “La Llorona” from the album Primero soy Mexicana released in 2018, began her career since she was 9 years old, she was just a girl and as it is evident she had to grow up, it is something of the most natural and obvious.

However, there are those who have noticed alleged changes in the young singer that have surprised more than one, that is why certain people have questioned whether in truth Angela Aguilar has undergone certain cosmetic adjustments At 18 years of age!

Ángela Aguilar, questioned for alleged cosmetic surgeries | Instagram angela_aguilar_

Although this idea could not be ruled out, because it is more than usual for celebrities and social media personalities to undergo certain changes to improve their physical appearance, it is an idea that is not conceived when it comes to Angela.

Precisely because the young woman who is continually on the lookout for her angels, that is how she affectionately refers to her fans, has the habit of telling many things she does in her day to day, and this she has done since she began to be popular precisely since 2018.

Angela began to get on stage when she was only five years old, at her dad’s concerts Pepe Aguilar alongside his brothers Aneliz and Leonardo, but began to do so professionally four years later.

The physical changes that we have seen in Angela have been part of her growth and her beautiful figure is thanks to genetics, although in one of her videos she admitted to having undergone surgery, however it was not aesthetic.

The interpreter of “Tell me how do you want” in collaboration with Christian Nodal, Belinda’s boyfriend, took out a tooth in this way, she had to be in surgery, which was not exactly a plastic surgerybut something I really needed.