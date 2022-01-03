Ángela Aguilar knows the extravagant luxuries of the singer | Instagram

You are probably interested in knowing a little more about the best daughter of Pepe Aguilar the beautiful singer Angela Aguilar, this time we present some of the extravagant luxuries that has the interpreter of “Tell me how you want.”

Ángela Aguilar comes from a successful family, the Aguilar dynasty who have great talent for regional Mexican music as well as the youngest member, surely you already know that the singer She is now known as “The Princess of Mexican Music.”

Thanks to her talent and surely the inheritance of her grandparents and wealth from her parents, Angela grew up surrounded by luxuries, hence her excellent taste for fashion, as well as her inclination to only exquisite things, although of course this does not always happen because it also she is a humble girl.

Both on stage and off, the 18-year-old young performer has shown us that dressing well will always be something that fascinates her.

Ángela Aguilar has loved horses since she was little | Instagram angela_aguilar_

Designer wardrobe

Regarding his presentations, some of the pieces that he uses in his concerts cost thousands of dollars, a single of his dresses is around 3,000 dollars, it is worth mentioning that he has an exclusive designer for his collection of costumes for his concerts, we are talking about Diego Medel .

Off stage Angela Aguilar It also tends to wear designer garments such as the Italian brand Versace’s shoe collection, the Medusa Aevitas line, which we saw at the La Radio Awards ceremony a couple of weeks ago, at a cost of more than 33 thousand Mexican pesos.

Versace is just one of the brands that have accompanied her in various events and photo shoots, Angela has also used Prada and Chanel.

Travel around the world

You will be able to identify all these details in some of her posts on Instagram, as well as her impressive travels around the world, as a result of her hard work she undoubtedly deserved a most relaxing vacation, accompanied by her obvious family, they always travel together!

A couple of months ago she shared several publications looking like a professional model, enjoying herself from Paris, obviously the entire United States, Spain and Argentina just to mention some of the places she has had the pleasure of visiting.

Horses

In addition to traveling, designer clothes and shoes from important and international brands, Angela Aguilar is also fond of horses, she loves riding and showing off on stage while singing and dancing, on her ranch she has several very beautiful stallions.

On several occasions he has boasted to his fans, they seem to be like his children, one of them by the way, little Speedy was a gift from Vicente Fernández, the cost of these beautiful copies could amount to 40 thousand Mexican pesos.