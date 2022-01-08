Ángela Aguilar and her favorite movies to watch on Netflix | Instagram

Surely you would like to know in more detail the likes of Ángela Aguilar, what she prefers in terms of movies, so we share her favorites in specific which you can find on the platform of Netflix.

For anyone today, having a favorite place or site is important, especially to give us a relaxing time, among which you can find digital platforms such as Netflix, as is the case with the famous 18-year-old singer.

Like any woman and especially young woman of her age, it seems that those of the romantic and action genre predominate, it is something that she herself hinted at.

It may interest you: Vicente Fernández did not fulfill one of his great dreams

In addition to music, Pepe Aguilar’s youngest daughter revealed during an interview that she also loves to watch movies and series, due to the pandemic like anyone else she began to have a lot of free time which helped her to enjoy her favorite content on the platform .

It seems that Angela Aguilar is a hopeless romantic | Instagram angela_aguilar_

Precisely in an interview he revealed which had been his favorites, if you want you can also enjoy them as long as the catalog has not been modified, because Netflix usually removes certain titles and adds new content to always have variety.

There are two titles that she mentioned very emotionally and that surely as a hopeless romantic on more than one occasion you will have seen this film released in 2004 and starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, we are talking about “Diary of a Passion”.

This film won the award for the best kiss on film awarded by the Teen Choice Awards, in the plot the story is told of two young people who fall in love, however being from social classes “they could not be together”, together they lived an intense love, that to date makes millions sigh.

In the second film, the Mexican Eiza González appears acting, who has gained a lot of ground in Hollywood, the title of the film is “Baby: The Apprentice of Crime” this was released in 2017 and is starring Ansel Elgort and Lily James.

In the story of Baby there is talk about a young expert in driving cars who works for an organization that is dedicated to stealing, he is an expert in fleeing while driving, when he falls in love with a young waitress he decides to retire from that life, but everything gets bad when the boss doesn’t want him to retire.

In the end both films talk about love, only one is calmer, despite this, both films are most exciting, if you have not had the opportunity to see them, there is no doubt that by doing so, either of them will steal a sigh.