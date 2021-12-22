Ángela Aguilar and the degree of studies of the famous singer | Instagram

If you are one of the fans of Ángela Aguilar, one of the most famous singers in Mexico and especially young people of the Mexican regional genre, you will surely be interested in knowing the level of study that the interpreter of “En Realidad” has.

Currently the youngest daughter of Pepe Aguilar is known as the Princess of Mexican Music, her talent and popularity continue to grow constantly, especially when Angela Aguilar release a new song or post content on your social media.

Surely you know that the 18-year-old has become an influencer on Instagram, she currently has 7.5 million followers on the application, thanks to her publications her popularity constantly continues to grow.

As the number of followers increases, the questions and curiosity about knowing a little more about her personal and work life also increase, one of the questions that her fans have asked the most is the degree of studies of the young woman.

Ángela Aguilar is the youngest member of the Aguilar dynasty | Instagram angela_aguilar_

For several Internet users, the curiosity to know if Ángela Aguilar has managed to maintain a balance between her work, music and her studies, a fusion that several celebrities such as Emma Watson and Natalie Portman have managed to carry out.

Curiously even though Angela Aguilar shares many things of her life with her followers through her stories, there are some things that the singer keeps secret or at least does not publish continuous content related to it, such as her studies.

At 18 years of age, the granddaughter of Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre should have already finished the preparatory, which was studying in California, United States, where she resides next to her family.

At the moment he has not shared information about his professional studies, however it would not be a surprise that one day he shares that he is studying a career related to music.

Ángela Aguilar as a successful singer

Angela’s success took off in 2018 when she performed the song “La Llorona” at the Latin Grammy Awards, from that moment on her career has not stopped.

Her most recent album is titled “Mexicana Enamorada” where we find the most romantic songs with feelings that only she could give to her melodies as well as a couple of duets.

Her music is liked not only by adults, Angela has become a large audience for children who adores her music and she too, thanks to her cute personality she manages to immediately conquer everyone who knows her.

With only 18 years of age, she has already made a great reputation, winner of awards and has assured success not only because she belongs to the Aguilar dynasty, it is rather thanks to her character, personality and talent.