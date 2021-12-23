Ángela Aguilar looks like Kimberly Loaiza on video | Instagram

Although there is no relationship between Kimberly loaiza and Ángela Aguilar, in addition to popularity in social networks, agreed on their physical resemblanceAt least that’s how the princess of Mexican music looked like that.

Apparently Angela Aguilar She looked quite similar to Lindura Mayor, the well-known Internet celebrity, who is considered by YouTube as the largest content creator in Mexico.

Impressive celebrities will always exist and not only in Mexico, however we will focus on two very important personalities in the country, one of them the youngest daughter of Pepe Aguilar, who apparently within a couple of years will be able to reach her father in success. .

You will surely remember that Angela has always remained faithful to her look, her short hair that although on some occasions we have seen her with a different cut, although always short, this time she decided to be a little more daring and use extensions.

The resemblance between Ángela Aguilar and Kimberly Loaiza is impressive | Instagram angela_aguilar_

In an interview she confessed that she did not like wearing extensions with long hair so much due to the excessive care that was required, it seems that the 18-year-old does not like to be struggling so much, and prefers to be more practical.

However, for a couple of days she has been using extensions again, which look perfectly on her, it is worth mentioning that her grandmother Flor Silvestre loved to see her with her long hair, something that is rare to see so since she was little she has worn her hair short .

In a couple of videos that he shared on Instagram, he appeared with his long hair, but it was in one of them where he captivated several angels, it was a close up of his beautiful face very much in the style of those that Kim Loaiza usually does, therefore the The similarity between the two was surprising.

It is in the second video where you can appreciate a little of her outfit, it consists of a sky blue sweater, this time she does not have a marked makeup but she looks impeccable, she only painted her eyelashes and painted her lips with a beautiful red tone.

For three days he shared a photo on Instagram showing his long hair, probably now that he is older he likes to look a little different and above all more beautiful, although Angela Aguilar she looks beautiful with any of her looks.