Angela Aguilar with her beauty sings among roses and thorns | Instagram

For the youngest daughter of the successful singer Pepe Aguilar, show off her talent and her beauty It has been a fairly easy task, her fans are fascinated to see her in her presentations, there was one in particular in which she was shown with some roses and thorns.

The presentations of the interpreter of “Tell me how you want” are famous because she always appears wearing incredible outfits, Angela Aguilar tends to take over the gaze as soon as she steps on a stage.

Adding other details such as scenery or in this case decoration of the microphone of Angela Aguilar It is how he manages to capture more looks while he is singing.

In this particular photograph, the beautiful 18-year-old singer and granddaughter of two greats of Mexican regional music and cinema Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre, appeared with a look very typical of her style, a kind of heart corset and a bullfighter with golden fringes, both in red.

Underneath she wore a tube skirt that looked like a dark green with sequin details, or at least that’s what you can see.

The microphone with base was decorated with several natural roses in different shades: white, red, light pink and hot pink.

Roses, thorns and songs. Remembering some very nice awards, I am sending you a lot of light, I hope you are having a nice week, “said Angela Aguilar.

His publication was made through his official Instagram account three days ago, he already has 499,320 likes and 1,256 comments; Angela Aguilar He shared this image because he was celebrating that the number of his fans on the application had increased to 7.3 million followers.

Spectacular beautiful as well as your beautiful interpretations, you are my favorite artist “, commented a fan.

What is the success of Ángela Aguilar?

Although many people would claim that Angela’s popularity is solely due to the fact that she belongs to a long-lived family of singers and artists, it is not something that is entirely due to her popularity and success.

Obviously it has something to do with it, her talent must have come from somewhere, you don’t think, the young woman has become a great admirer of her talent and personality, but above all her humility that is part of her greatest success.

She has even commented that she would like to become not only as popular and famous as her father, what she said is that she would like more to maintain the humility that her father has shown over the years both in his personal life and professional.