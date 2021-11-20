Ángela Aguilar unseats Thalía with her wasp waist | Instagram

Yesterday afternoon, the famous singer Ángela Aguilar managed to look more beautiful than ever with a flirty dress in the pre-Latin Grammy, managing to completely unseat the famous Mexican singer and actress Thalia.

Angela Aguilar chose a beautiful blue dress Metallic mermaid cut from Diego Medel Fashion with feather detail on one side with which he won the night of the Latin Grammy 2021.

As expected, yesterday the name of Ángela Aguilar was put on everyone’s lips again, due to her participation prior to the Latin Grammy 2021, where she performed an iconic song by Ruben Blades, however, in addition, she also took the night as the best dressed celebrity.

The singer did it again, stood out again for her good taste, for her bearing and for her style. One of the surprises was seeing her with a new look, something not very different from her bob haircut, but now she decided to cut it to raise it more, a mushroom style and her hair was combed very straight with a side line.

It may interest you: Ángela Aguilar leaves everyone speechless with her blue dress

As for the accessories, she preferred very thin bracelet, necklace and earrings, since the dress was everything, it was what had to make her shine and she succeeded.

The Mexican singer wore a metallic blue mermaid dress with slight pleats at the waist and hips, which accentuated her figure.

In addition, the neckline was in a sweetheart cut and on the side there was an orange embroidery with feathers.

It is worth mentioning that this mermaid cut design is from Diego Medel Fashion, who has dressed it on more than one occasion and also, it is important to note that this satin dress in bright blue was designed exclusively for Ángela Aguilar.

Angela, gained notable recognition after performing “La Llorona” at the 19th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in 2018.

Fortunately, her first solo studio album, Primero soy Mexicana (2018), was met with critical acclaim and success.

She has been nominated for a Grammy Award and two Latin Grammy Awards, becoming one of the youngest artists nominated for both awards.

Something that very few people know is that in 2012, when he was only nine years old, he launched New Tradition, together with his brother Leonardo, and presented four songs performed by Leonardo and four by Angela.