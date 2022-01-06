Ángela Aguilar welcomes the new year with a bare back | Instagram

Once again the young singer Ángela Aguilar decided to surprise her angels with a new Photo on his Instagram, with this image he decided start the year looking very flirtatious, with an outfit that left her bare back.

For a couple of days the youngest daughter of the singer Pepe Aguilar, famous interpreter of “Por Mujeres Como Tú”, decided to end the year with a different look, as you will remember the successful singer likes to wear her hair short, but now surprised with long hair.

Each of the new photos that Angela Aguilar She has shared with this impressive look she has become even more popular, since since she was just a child she was known for keeping her hair short and now having it long she looks the most beautiful and flirtatious.

Without leaving aside her beauty, now we will tell you a little about her figure and excellent taste for fashion, in a short time she became an influencer on social networks, thanks to the outfits that she usually wears not only in her publications, the same it happens with his interviews and concerts.

Ángela Aguilar started this year 2022 looking more flirtatious than ever | Instagram angela_aguilar_

Apparently, the beautiful Angela loves to always look impeccable. Several of her clothes come from important designer brands, especially now that she is so famous, any brand wants to collaborate with her to have greater promotion.

54 minutes ago she shared this new publication on Instagram, where she happily wished her fans a happy year, she calls them angels of affection, and precisely that affection is reciprocal.

The look that I was wearing in this publication with two photos, consisted of a pair of wide belt jeans in brown, and a crossed top in the front that was apparently fastened at the neck and at the waist, leaving everything completely exposed. your back.

The singer of “La Llorona” was also wearing a yellow hat with decorations that appeared to be a heart with peacock feathers.

In the first image, as you can see, is where her beautiful back looks, the place where she is seems to be near a garden because of the plants that are around and the decorations such as the living room set with equipments.

In the second image Angela Aguilar He appears posing head-on in the same place now you can better appreciate the top that covers everything completely on the front, his hat actually has a heart and on the back of the photo you can also see various hearts as decoration.