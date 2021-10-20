Ángela Aguilar surprises with resemblance to Selena Quintanilla | Instagram

The young singer who came of age a couple of days ago, the beautiful Angela Aguilar shared a photo where she dazzled with her resemblance to the late singer Selena quintanilla whose life was taken from him in 1995.

Angela Aguilar He belongs to one of the most famous families in all of Mexico, especially because of the vast career they have in the Mexican regional genre, he comes from a family of artists and his name could soon be known internationally.

Although there is no doubt that Angela is part of the famous Aguilar dynasty, her resemblance to Selena Quintanilla also known as the queen of Texmex has left more than one with their mouths open.

We can see this resemblance in some small details of the interpreter of “La Llorona” and daughter of Pepe Aguilar, where she shows off her pretty face and part of her figure, the first immediate resemblance are her thick lips, small eyes and a little nose. wide.

The difference with the interpreter of “Amor Prohibido” is the shape of her face Angela Aguilar It has a rounder structure as for Selena it is more oval and elongated.

They also agree that both have a tiny waist with which they manage to highlight their hips and back charms, precisely in a photograph she shared on Instagram on October 2, 2020, Angela is wearing jeans and a white top tied to her waist.

We saw this look on more than one occasion to the beautiful singer with Mexican descent, in the event that Angela had had her lips painted in red, her resemblance to Selena would have been more marked.

Something that differentiates them a lot is their hair. Quintanilla used to wear it somewhat long, while the 18-year-old prefers to always wear it short.

The photo that was published a year ago is about to reach half a million red hearts. The exact amount of like’s that it has so far is: 495,250, a figure that today is easy for this flirtatious singer and businesswoman.

You are very beautiful, what pride you are Mexican, greetings “,” The talented selena … My respects but I love it … I know yourself, “shared some fans.

It should be noted that recently Angela Aguilar honored Selena Quintanilla by interpreting one of her hits “Como la flor”.