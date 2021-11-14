Ángela Aguilar opens up about her love life | Instagram

On more than one occasion, the young singer specialized in the Mexican regional Angela Aguilar has been questioned what happens with her love sentimental life, something that many would be interested in knowing for a long time.

For a year maybe a little more Angela Aguilar She became an extremely beautiful young woman with an enviable figure, especially for her tiny waist that immediately reminds us of the beautiful and daring María Félix.

The emotional love theme for the youngest daughter of Pepe Aguilar It has always been a topic of conversation, as everyone always wants to know a little more about their idols, especially when it comes to their private lives.

Something that perhaps the young interpreter of “Tell me how do you want” at the moment is not interested in sharing, however she understands the public’s need to know a little, so she decided to answer some questions in an interview.

It was more than evident that the question about his love life would stand out among all and it is something that without a doubt, Angela Aguilar He could not dodge, what surprised more than one was his answer, which has been the same since it began to be questioned if he already had a partner.

Angela commented again that for the moment she prefers to stay focused 100% on her career, so having a loving partner is not a priority for her, especially since she would not pay attention to him due to her constant work.

As you well know, he recently released a new album and is focused on Jaripeo Sin Fronteras, the concerts of the tour where he participates alongside his brother Leonardo Aguilar, his father Pepe Aguilar and also his uncle Antonio Aguilar Jr.

Thanks to the fact that the smallest of the Aguilar dynasty inherited a beautiful voice, she allowed her entire family to feel proud for continuing to be one of the most famous and talented dynasties in all of Mexico.

Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre were the ones who gave life to this famous dynasty like the Fernández family, together they became pillars of regional Mexican music and they surely have very good ties.

So much so, that Vicente Fernández gave a beautiful stallion to the young Ángela Aguilar who decided to baptize him Speedy, there were even those who hinted that Don Chente was Ángela’s father, which is illogical because he is identical to Pepe Aguilar.