Ángela Aguilar wears the perfect outfit for Los Angeles | Instagram

In addition to being a successful young singer in regional Mexican music, Ángela Aguilar has also managed to stand out as a young woman with excellent taste for fashion, as proof of this she shows us the best outfit to visit The Angels, California in the United States.

“The city of stars” wrote Angela Aguilar in his publication two days ago on his account, which already has more than 7 million followers.

A couple of days ago he was celebrating that he had reached that figure, he celebrated it in videos through his stories where he thanked his angels for all the support they have given him since he began his career.

This time the daughter of Pepe Aguilar He decided to surprise with two simple photographs, which he shared on his official Instagram account.

Ángela Aguilar wears the perfect outfit for Los Angeles | Instagram angela_aguilar_

Angela Aguilar She was wearing blue jeans almost reaching a dull gray, these are high they reach just to her tiny waist, she is also wearing a semi-high neck crop top without sleeves in red and a scarf tied around her neck with blue touches, red and white.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTOS.

The publication of the beautiful sister of Leonardo and Aneliz Aguilar already has 671,440 red hearts in addition to 1,977 comments.

Many of the comments that this publication has received are where they mention that it looks beautiful, and others have decided to use only heart emojis.

Everyone sees the world in their own way and I see you in it, “commented one fan.

In both photos she shared, she appears in the same place, only with a different pose in addition to showing us her beautiful figure as well as her impressive outfit, perfect for this beautiful city, the interpreter of “La Llorona” showed a beautiful landscape.

Aguilar was posing from the terrace of a building that showed us in the background some buildings of this huge city to the south of California, where we find the famous Warner Brothers, Paramount Pictures and Universal studios.

Jaripeo Sin Fronteras will have two presentations in Los Angeles, California, one of them by the way has already happened was this October 17 and the next will be held on November 6.

Since the pandemic began, Pepe Aguilar decided to stop his tour because they could not do live concerts, but now that his entire team is protected they have been able to return to the ring, there is little left for Jaripeo Sin Fronteras to finish, a couple of cities more and ready.