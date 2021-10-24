Ángela Aguilar, will celebrate on November 2 in a caravan | Instagram

Wearing a colorful outfit that immediately attracted attention, Angela Aguilar shared a Photo where he was promoting a new event in which he will participate to celebrate on November 2, one of the most important traditions in Mexico.

Although Angela Aguilar the daughter of Pepe Aguilar She feels great pride in being Mexican on the part of her parents and her grandfather Antonio Aguilar.

On several occasions you will notice that the interpreter of “La Llorona” feels great admiration not only for the culture but also for the representative characters of Mexico, such as María Félix.

Precisely because she felt so much love for one of the most colorful and striking countries in Latin America, the singer felt great joy when she was invited to be part of the caravan to celebrate the day when in Mexico we remember our loved ones who have left.

I am very happy to join Manzanita Sol … A very special day to celebrate all of our loved ones, “said Angela Aguilar.

The name of this event is “Caravana del Beyond”, and although the celebration is completely Mexican in some places in the United States, they have also adopted it as here with Halloween.

The place where it will take place is in Los Angeles, California in the United States, where it is presumed that there are a large number of Mexicans working in that state.

Angela Aguilar She was wearing some loose jeans with a beautiful pair of platform shoes in fuchsia pink or also known as “Mexican pink”, the striking thing about her photo was the top she was wearing.

This was a corset in pink with blue with a single sleeve, evidently it marked her narrow waist, apparently the caravan could be done on board some volkswagen cars, like the one in which this beautiful singer is sitting.

The locations where you can see “Caravan of the Beyond” that by the way will take place for two days, where by the way there will also be some gifts and surprises:

October 24 will be a Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Whittier Narrows and then at 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Gilbert Lindsay Plaza.

October 25 will fall on a Sunday this will start from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Plaza Olvera and after 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in King Taco.