Ángela Aguilar is ready to celebrate Christmas with the family | Instagram

One day after the young woman was celebrating Christmas singer Ángela Aguilar is already more than ready for this important date around the world, in a photo shared by Pepe Aguilar’s youngest daughter, she is shown with someone special to her.

Throughout these days several celebrities have shared content on their social networks, where they appear showing progress of their Christmas decorations, posing with some quite striking outfits.

Among them is Angela AguilarAlthough to tell the truth, she always looks perfect with her outfits, but this time we could say that it was something special for the very important day where the family usually gets together to spend these dates together.

The interpreter of “En Realidad” is more than ready to celebrate christmas next to his loved ones, as proof of this he shared a photo where he appears next to one of his pets, who apparently was also ready for the occasion in another day.

Ángela Aguilar is more than ready to enjoy the holidays | Instagram angela_aguilar

In the image we see the minor member of the Aguilar dynasty, posing in front of her Christmas tree, already decorated with some lights, which is what stands out since in the background where it is, it appears out of focus in the image.

As to Angela Aguilar The 18-year-old is wearing a blue plaid jacket with green details and black lines. His hair, despite being a bit long at the moment, is tied back with a half-ponytail.

Her makeup is something simple and impeccable, although she wears her thick lips painted in a tone red color that constantly accompanies her in her publications, without a doubt it is a color that suits her beauty very well.

The singer was carrying one of her black pug breed pets, she has approximately three, which we met in one of her videos in the stories.

Getting ready for Christmas! What is your favorite movie of this time? “, Angela Aguilar wrote.

It has been 21 hours since Flor Silvestre’s granddaughter shared this image on her official Instagram account, already having almost half a million likes and 1,663 comments in total.

Several fans answered his question in his description, some claim that they enjoy “My poor little angel”, which has been on television for years, another film that is constant at this time is “Titanic”.