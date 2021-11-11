Ángela Aguilar surpasses Carín León in the La Radio Awards | Instagram

Something that without a doubt Ángela Aguilar will be celebrating at this time when she has been awarded an important recognition as Artist of the Year in the La Radio Awards, far surpassing the singer Carin Leon and even Christian Nodal in one category.

This Wednesday, November 10, the La Radio awards ceremony took place, where several artists from the musical medium competed to win an important award.

Angela Aguilar was nominated for Artist of the Year together with valuable characters in music, such as Grupo Firme, Christian Nodal with whom he shares his single “Dime How Do You Want”, Carín León, Los Dos Carnales and El Fantasma.

For 7 hours, the youngest daughter of Pepe Aguilar began to share content related to the presentation that they would have at said awards, through their stories she shared a little of what the attendees would enjoy.

A couple of hours ago this awards ceremony would begin, from 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico time; As soon as Internet users found out that Angela had won this award, they immediately began to trend.

Her name is found in Tendencia México on Twitter, several Internet users are celebrating her success, since this is the first important award she has received since she began her singing career 9 years ago when she was still just a child.

Of course, previously it has had some recognitions, however it seems that none of them had been so relevant.

The first one to win was Artist of the Year, however he was not the only one with whom he would go home tonight, he also won the Female Artist of the Year category, Mariachi Song of the Year with Christian Nodal.

In addition to these awards Angela Aguilar had a tie with Grupo Firme in the Latino Pride Award category.

Without a doubt, the youngest member of the Aguilar dynasty became the favorite of the night, with her nominations and awards, surely her father Pepe Aguilar is most proud of the achievements that his daughter has had.

On other occasions, the interpreter of hits such as “En Realidad” and “La Llorona” has been nominated for important awards such as the Latin Grammy, however, she had not won any, and although it is exciting to be nominated, it is even more so when it is won.