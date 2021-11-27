Ángela Aguilar wears the perfect combination: lack and boots | Instagram

The young singer belonging to the Aguilar dynasty who has conquered the new generations with her music and her personality Ángela Aguilar has once again demonstrated her excellent taste in dressing, now she did it with a skirt and boots immediately drawing everyone’s attention.

On more than one occasion the famous interpreter of “Tell me how you want” and “La llorona” has delighted her millions of fans with her outfits, the best of all is that she does not need to show much skin to attract attention with her mere presence. .

Surely for this reason is that Angela Aguilar He likes young and old alike, he has a magnificent voice that is why his music sounds everywhere more than his public image.

On this occasion the singer was wearing a look that would call attention to many at the time, you may not remember it, but a little over a year ago Angela had her hair painted in a light blue color, with this look she recorded with his brother Leonardo Aguilar the song Forbidden Fruit.

77 weeks ago, to be more exact, on June 5, 2020, the young singer shared on her official Instagram a photograph from the ranch that her father has where, by the way, they passed the quarantine, in which she is sitting in a planter admiring her puppy of pug breed.

The flirtatious 18-year-old singer is wearing a sleeveless black top with a round neckline, she also wears a long blue layered skirt made of denim, with a wide brown belt that has buckles and metal details, for many this is the perfect combination.

The interesting thing was the combination that a pair of black cowboy boots made for his footwear that matched his top, these reached his calves, a measure that is usually for this type of footwear.

Her blue hair was tied up, a curious thing then Angela Aguilar, daughter of famous singer Pepe Aguilar, on few occasions they tend to tie their hair.

In his description he mentioned that he missed his blue hair, so surely the photo had been taken longer than that, even though he was sharing it that day, he also asked his angels what color he should paint it.

Curiously, to date we have not seen her again with extravagant colors, she has been wearing her beautiful short, straight and completely black hair.