Ángela Aguilar creates a trend for 2022 with her nails | Instagram

Definitely once you become popular in one area, developing yourself in others makes it easier, as happened with Ángela Aguilar, who imposes fashion with their nails and its beautiful decoration, has started this 2022 creating trends.

Apparently the youngest daughter of Pepe Aguilar tends to do this without realizing the impact of her publications, which reach millions and these in turn are shared by the emotion of seeing how good she looks in her.

This time Angela Aguilar decided to wear her nails painted in a metallic color, which has become a favorite of millions, they are perfect to start the year and dazzle anyone who sees them.

Although this is not the first time that these types of colors have become fashionable for a while, for some Internet users seeing them for the first time is exciting, especially when an important celebrity tends to paint their nails in a peculiar way, just like what did this time.

Ángela Aguilar has an excellent taste for fashion and she continually shows it | Instagram

Interestingly fans of the singer follow her fashions or follow the design line that she is wearing at the time and she in turn tends to use the fashion trends of major international brands such as Versace.

This photo shared by fans of the 18-year-old young singer was shared on a fan page of Angela Aguilar, where she is more than ready to enjoy a delicious rose-shaped snow.

Angela was using her nails with a colorful shade of metallic blue varnish, this is noticeable thanks to the fact that the photo was a little close and carefully taking the snow cone that she was about to test.

Although the photo is not current due to the haircut that the interpreter of “La Llorona” has, those who see it from now on will surely want to have a nail varnish identical to hers.

Surely the youngest member of the Aguilar clan, was enjoying a vacation trip, wearing a fairly casual outfit, jeans and a black top with some silver necklaces, various bracelets and some rings that decorated her beautiful hands.

For millions of women, the beauty and discipline, so to speak, of a woman begins with the care of her nails, this is like a presentation without before emitting any sound with her voice.