Angela Aguilar could be jealous of Belinda, they say | Instagram

Some fans adored the duet they made of the youngest singers of the Mexican regional, we talked about Ángela Aguilar and Christian nodal with his song Tell me how you want; Some rumors started recently that Aguilar was jealous of Belinda by Nodal.

The famous daughter of Pepe Aguilar made her fame grow as did Belinda’s boyfriend when they performed this single together, which without hesitation became a success.

As often happens with famous singers or celebrity stars, when they collaborate together on a project they end up becoming good friends, as was expected to happen with Angela Aguilar and the interpreter of Bottle after Bottle.

It could be said that even for some Internet users that both interpreters were together was not such a crazy idea, especially because they look good together, it was surely something that the beautiful model and actress of Spanish origin did not like.

This is because supposedly the little or much friendship that Angela and Christian could have during their collaboration, it seems that it has disappeared because apparently Belinda, Nodal’s fiancée, now had something to do with it.

The three are currently focused on their respective careers, each of them is successful in their respective area, however Nodal and Aguilar have contested several awards being nominated, they seem to be united by music.

Rumors about Ángela Aguilar and Christian Nodal

Shortly before Christian was called to be a judge for La Voz México along with Belinda, Maria José and Ricardo Montaner, he had just finished working with Ángela, the rumors about how cute they looked together did not wait.

Once he entered the La Voz program, he immediately clicked with Belinda, the rest of the story you probably know, soon they could give the date of his wedding.

As to Angela AguilarWhenever he is asked about a loving couple, he always claims to be focused on his music and his projects, surely he does not have time for love, but have you wondered if Nodal had not entered the program?

It was a tiktoker who noticed that he might be jealous, the young 18-year-old singer, who when responding about her life, her tone of voice was a little harsher, as if she was not interested in hearing new news about the couple; for this reason it is said that she is a little jealous of Belinda.