Although the only coincidence that Angela Aguilar and Livia brito is that they are two beautiful celebrities, perhaps some have commented on the beautiful red dresses that they used recently, especially that of Pepe Aguilar’s daughter.

The awesome Red dress what did you use Angela Aguilar for the delivery of the Latin Grammy Awards a couple of days ago it could have surpassed the one used by Livia Brito for the same gala.

Surely it was a nice coincidence that she wore this flirty one-piece garment, it seems to be a classic design, but after all, it never goes out of style.

This flirty regional Mexican music personality now considered “The Princess of Mexican Music”, was wearing a flirty strapless dress fitted to the knees and with “flight” at the bottom that seemed to be a kind of pleat.

With this beautiful dress, the beautiful singer interpreter of “Ella qué te gave”, presented a category of the Latin Grammy Awards entitled “Best New Artist”, which she herself mentioned that women had taken over since there were many nominees for her.

The winner turned out to be Juliana Velasquez the famous Colombian actress and singer, Angela Aguilar He presented this category alongside Matteo Bocelli son of the famous singer Andrea Bocelli, who wore a stunning black tuxedo with a black bow tie.

In his Instagram stories, he also shared in his Instagram stories some photos and a video as part of his presentation to the category and of course in his Instagram Feed we also find other photos completely wearing this beautiful garment.

This is not the only time that Angela Aguilar steals the camera, her cute personality and above all character immediately steals everyone’s eyes.

That same day Livia Brito also appeared with a beautiful red dress, this was long-sleeved with a belt at the waist, due to the cut she had allowed her charms to show a little in addition to another cut on the leg, she looked more than coquette.

As for the young woman singer At 18 years old, her look was a bit more sober however, but for that reason it was still striking to the eye, especially now with her new haircut a little shorter than the one she used to wear.