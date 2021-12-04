Do not miss tonight, November 26, the game number 24 of the regular series of the Angels lakers before the set of Angels clippers on the NBA.

The Los Angeles Clippers (47-25) face the Los Angeles Lakers (42-30) at the Staples Center.

Active Clippers roster:

Jay Scrubb, Serge Ibaka, Justise Winslow, Ivica Zubac, Isaiah Hartenstein, Marcus Morris Sr., Reggie Jackson, Eric Bledsoe, Luke Kennard, Terance Mann, Nicolas Batum, Amir Coffey, Jason Preston, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George

Clippers injured players:

Nicolas Batum (Out – Health and Safety Protocols): The Clippers announced that Batum is expected to be out for a time while he reviews the league’s health and safety protocols.

Jason Preston (Away – Foot): Preston underwent surgery on his right foot and is expected to miss a significant portion of the season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi.

Kawhi Leonard (Away – Right Knee): Leonard underwent surgery in July on his right anterior cruciate ligament and there is no timetable for his return this season.

Lakers active roster:

DeAndre Jordan, LeBron James, Kent Bazemore, Malik Monk, Carmelo Anthony, Wayne Ellington, Russell Westbrook, Trevor Ariza, Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, Talen Horton-Tucker, Avery Bradley, Austin Reaves, Kendrick Nunn, Anthony Davis

Lakers injured players:

LeBron James (Day-to-Day – Abs): The Lakers have listed James as LIKELY for Friday’s game (December 3) against the Clippers.

Trevor Ariza (Away – Ankle): The Lakers announced that F Trevor Ariza underwent surgery on his right ankle and will be reevaluated in eight weeks.

Avery Bradley (Day to Day – Hand): The Lakers have listed Bradley as LIKELY for Friday’s game (Dec. 3) against the Clippers.

Kendrick Nunn (Away – Knee): The Lakers announced that Nunn is still dealing with a bruised right knee bone and that there is no timetable for his return.

Anthony Davis (Day-to-Day – Thumb): The Lakers have listed Davis as QUESTIONABLE for Friday’s game (Dec. 3) against the Clippers.

11: 00 PM Dominican Republic Time.

10: 00 PM United States Time.

9:00 PM Mexico Time.