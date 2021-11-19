Do not miss tonight, November 19, the game number 17 of the regular series of the Angels lakers before the set of Boston Celtics on the NBA.

The Los Angeles Lakers (42-30) face the Boston Celtics (36-36) at TD Garden.

NBA odds

Live Stream – Watch the game online with fuboTV (free trial). Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. With a subscription, you can watch the live broadcast on the Watch ESPN app. You can also follow the game live in the ClutchPoints app.

Reddit thread.

Active Lakers roster:

DeAndre Jordan, LeBron James, Kent Bazemore, Malik Monk, Carmelo Anthony, Wayne Ellington, Russell Westbrook, Trevor Ariza, Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, Talen Horton-Tucker, Avery Bradley, Austin Reaves, Chaundee Brown Jr., Kendrick Nunn and Anthony Davis

Lakers injured players:

LeBron James (Day-to-Day – Abs): The Lakers have listed James as Questionable for Friday’s game (November 19) against the Celtics.

Trevor Ariza (Away – Ankle): The Lakers announced that F Trevor Ariza underwent surgery on his right ankle and will be reevaluated in eight weeks.

Austin Reaves (Away – Hamstrings): The Lakers announced that Reaves will be out for at least two weeks with a hamstring strain.

Kendrick Nunn (Away – Knee): The Lakers announced that Nunn is still dealing with a bruised right knee bone and that there is no timetable for his return.

Anthony Davis (Day-to-Day – Thigh): The Lakers have listed Davis as PROBABLE for Friday’s game (Nov. 19) against the Celtics.

Celtics active roster:

Payton Pritchard, Grant Williams, Enes Kanter, Brodric Thomas, Aaron Nesmith, Jayson Tatum, Dennis Schroder, Marcus Smart, Juancho Hernangomez, Robert Williams III, Al Horford, Romeo Langford, Jabari Parker, Josh Richardson, Jaylen Brown

Celtics Injured Players:

Dennis Schroder (Day-to-Day – Ankle): The Celtics have listed Schroder as QUESTIONABLE for Friday’s game (Nov. 19) against the Lakers.

Robert Williams III (Day to Day – Knee): The Celtics have listed Williams III as QUESTIONABLE for Friday’s game (Nov. 19) against the Lakers.

Jaylen Brown (Away – Hamstrings): The Celtics have listed Brown as OUT for Friday’s game (Nov. 19) against the Lakers.

Schedules:

8:30 PM Dominican Republic Time.

7:30 PM United States Time.

6:30 PM Mexico time.