The Miami Heat (40-32) face the Los Angeles Lakers (42-30) at the Staples Center.

NBA odds

Active Heat roster:

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson, Gabe Vincent, Markieff Morris, Caleb Martin, Omer Yurtseven, KZ Okpala, Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo, Dewayne Dedmon, PJ Tucker, Udonis Haslem, Max Strus

Players injured by Miami:

Markieff Morris (Away – neck): Morris is listed as OUT for Wednesday’s game (Nov. 10).

Caleb Martin (Day to Day – Thumb): Martin is listed as LIKELY for Wednesday’s game (Nov 10).

Tyler Herro (Day to Day – Back): Herro is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Wednesday’s game (November 10).

Victor Oladipo (Away – Right Knee): Oladipo has not yet been cleared for full-court work, according to David Aldridge of ..

PJ Tucker (day to day – shoulder): Tucker is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Wednesday’s game (November 10).

Max Strus (Day to Day – Knee): Strus is questionable for Wednesday’s game (Nov. 10) against the Lakers.

Active Lakers roster:

DeAndre Jordan, LeBron James, Kent Bazemore, Malik Monk, Carmelo Anthony, Wayne Ellington, Russell Westbrook, Trevor Ariza, Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, Talen Horton-Tucker, Avery Bradley, Austin Reaves, Kendrick Nunn, Anthony Davis

Lakers injured players:

LeBron James (Away – Abs): James is expected to miss at least a week, according to The Athletc’s Shams Charania.

Trevor Ariza (Away – Ankle): The Lakers announced that F Trevor Ariza underwent surgery on his right ankle and will be reevaluated in eight weeks.

Talen Horton-Tucker (Out – Thumb): Horton-Tucker has a torn ligament in his right thumb and will be undergoing surgery, according to .’s Shams Charania.

Austin Reaves (Day-to-Day – Hamstrings): Reaves is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Wednesday’s game (Nov. 10).

Kendrick Nunn (Away – Ankle / Knee): Nunn will be reevaluated in 2-3 weeks, according to Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group.

Anthony Davis (Day to Day – Thumb): Davis is listed as LIKELY for Wednesday’s game (Nov 10).

Schedules:

11:00 PM Dominican Republic time.

10:00 PM United States Time.

9:00 PM Mexico Time.