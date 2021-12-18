Do not miss tonight, December 17, the game number 30 of the regular series of the Angels lakers before the set of Minnesota Timberwolves on the NBA.

The Los Angeles Lakers (16-13) face the Minnesota Timberwolves (13-15) at Target Center.

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST / 7:00 PM PST on Friday, December 17

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds: NBA Odds

Lakers active roster:

DeAndre Jordan, LeBron James, Kent Bazemore, Malik Monk, Carmelo Anthony, Wayne Ellington, Russell Westbrook, Trevor Ariza, Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, Talen Horton-Tucker, Avery Bradley, Isaiah Thomas, Austin Reaves, Kendrick Nunn, Anthony Davis

Lakers injured players:

LeBron James (Day-to-Day – Core): The Lakers have listed James as LIKELY for Friday’s game (December 17) against the Timberwolves.

Malik Monk (Out – Health and Safety Protocols): The Lakers placed Monk in the league’s health and safety protocols.

Russell Westbrook (Out – Health and Safety Protocols): The Lakers placed Westbrook in the league’s health and safety protocols.

Trevor Ariza (Away – Ankle): The Lakers announced that F Trevor Ariza underwent surgery on his right ankle and will be reevaluated in eight weeks.

Dwight Howard (Away – Health and Safety Protocols): The Lakers placed Howard in the league’s health and safety protocols.

Talen Horton-Tucker (Out – Health and Safety Protocols): The Lakers placed Horton-Tucker in the league’s health and safety protocols.

Avery Bradley (Out – Health and Safety Protocols): The Lakers placed Bradley in the league’s health and safety protocols.

Kendrick Nunn (Off Knee): Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Nunn won’t be back for the next three weeks.

Anthony Davis (Day-to-Day – Knee): The Lakers have listed Davis as PROBABLE for Friday’s game (Dec. 17) against the Timberwolves.

Active Timberwolves List:

Jarred Vanderbilt, Josh Okogie, Taurean Prince, Nathan Knight, Jaylen Nowell, Naz Reid, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordan McLaughlin, Jake Layman, Anthony Edwards, Malik Beasley, D ‘Angelo Russell

Timberwolves Injured Players:

None