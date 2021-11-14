Do not miss tonight, November 14, the game number 14 of the regular series of the Angels lakers before the set of San Antonio spurs on the NBA.

The San Antonio Spurs (33-39) face the Los Angeles Lakers (42-30) at the Staples Center.

NBA odds

Spurs active roster:

Jock Landale, Drew Eubanks, Keldon Johnson, Tre Jones, Thaddeus Young, Doug McDermott, Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Keita Bates-Diop, Zach Collins, Bryn Forbes, Joe Wieskamp, ​​Lonnie Walker IV, Jakob Poeltl, Devin Vassell

Injured Spurs players:

Jock Landale (Day to Day – Health Protocols): Landale did not play in Friday’s game (November 12).

Keita Bates-Diop (Day to Day – Back): Bates-Diop is likely for Sunday’s game (November 14).

Zach Collins (Away – Ankle): Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said the schedule for Collins to return is “after Christmas.”

Jakob Poeltl (Out – Health and Safety Protocols): Poeltl is out for Sunday’s game (November 14).

Active Lakers roster:

DeAndre Jordan, LeBron James, Kent Bazemore, Malik Monk, Carmelo Anthony, Wayne Ellington, Russell Westbrook, Trevor Ariza, Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, Talen Horton-Tucker, Avery Bradley, Austin Reaves, Kendrick Nunn, Anthony Davis

Lakers injured players:

LeBron James (Away – Abs): James is expected to miss at least a week, according to The Athletc’s Shams Charania.

Trevor Ariza (Away – Ankle): The Lakers announced that F Trevor Ariza underwent surgery on his right ankle and will be reevaluated in eight weeks.

Talen Horton-Tucker (Day to Day – Thumb): Horton-Tucker is likely for Sunday’s game (Nov. 14) against San Antonio.

Austin Reaves (Away – Hamstrings): The Lakers announced that Reaves will be out for at least two weeks with a hamstring strain.

Kendrick Nunn (Away – Ankle / Knee): Nunn will be reevaluated in 2-3 weeks, according to Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group.

Anthony Davis (Day-to-Day – Thumb): Davis is likely for Sunday’s game (Nov. 14) against San Antonio.

Schedules:

4:30 PM Dominican Republic Time.

3:30 PM United States Time.

2:30 PM Mexico Time.