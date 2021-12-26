Angélica Rivera and El Güero Castro enjoy Christmas together | Instagram

Angélica Rivera and José Alberto “The Güero“Castro, they reappear in a photograph together again, the pillars of the great family that they formed together with their three daughters, recall old times in a series of recent postcards.

The Mexican actress, Angélica Rivera appeared in a Christmas celebration with “El Güero” Castro, the father of her three daughters and whom she divorced in 2008, and later married a former Mexican president.

In this 2021, the interpreter of novels like “Distilling love“,” Mariana de la noche “and” Sin sin conceido “, Angélica Rivera, among many others, reappears again with her former partner with whom she was captured in a series of postcards shared by one of the ex-partner’s daughters.

Angélica Rivera and El Güero Castro enjoy Christmas together. Photo: Instagram Capture

It was Sofía Castro, the eldest daughter of Angélica Rivera Hurtado and the television producer, who shared a series of images that captured a beautiful moment between her parents, which she accompanied with an emotional Christmas message for her followers.

Merry Christmas from our family to yours. May everything good hug you, accompany you and stay with you forever? I wish you a lot of love, a lot of happiness and above all a lot of health. All my love and affection always !! The young woman wrote in a message in English and Spanish.

Undoubtedly Christmas are dates especially to enjoy with the family, something that Angelica Rivera and José Alberto “El Güero” Castro, do not miss what they were happy about, distributing smiles with their daughters at the foot of a large white Christmas tree with many gifts.

Similarly, the also “television actress” and daughter of the famous, celebrated that her younger sister Fernanda, who would have tested positive for the virus, has already been discharged and was finally able to meet with them.

Thank God @fernandacastromusica is already registered and this photo is what we were able to achieve after 1000 attempts and this is the 5 of us, a family if … unconventional, but more united than ever … and obviously the best.

The “brother of Verónica Castro” completed the family painting with a set of paintings similar to the one carried by the “former first lady of Mexico“, which was very curious for the subscribers who follow the young actress, since it is a gesture that couples normally perform.

Definitely the family of “Seagull“Now 52 years old, he reflected the spirit of the united family that they are despite everything.

Proof of this were the photos that were appreciated from the publication where the great complicity that exists between Sofia and the “former president of the DIF“who were captured with big smiles.

Along with them, Regina and Sofía Castro, who happily share the Christmas-inspired outfit with shorts and a gray blouse, in front, El Güero, Sofía and Angélica frame the postcard.