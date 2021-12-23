Angélica Rivera, they criticize Fernanda Castro for her armpits | Instagram

Angélica Rivera is not the only one who has had to face strong criticism, her daughter, Fernanda castro, recently faced strong accusations for a very particular detail.

The actress Angélica Rivera, is the mother of Sofía, Fernanda, and Regina Castro, now the second of them, would experience firsthand the criticism that pointed out her on social networks.We tell you why!

Fernanda Castro daughter of Angelica Rivera Hurtado proudly showed a photograph in which without shame he showed the hair on his axles, which he mentioned “he has not waxed for five months!”, To show a photo that she shared in one of her publications.

Angélica Rivera, they criticize Fernanda Castro for her armpits. Photo: Instagram Capture

It was in the middle of a dynamic of questions and answers with her followers in which the 22-year-old would be questioned regarding the time she allows that part of her body to pass without waxing.

Given this, the daughter of the “former first lady of Mexico“He replied with an exact date, stating that he had allowed several months to pass since last August and also attached the evidence.

The confession of the “singer“Would not go unnoticed causing even division of opinions among many of his followers, while some supported his free way of living and thinking, some pointed to it as” unhygienic “.

The daughter of producer José Alberto “El Güero” Castro did not remain silent and responded forcefully on her social profile

Leave me alone gu **. Look at yours. It still makes me very stu *** that a woman with hair in the axilla, as the whole pu ** world grows, better look at something else, there are more cu *** people with shaved axillae, he commented.

On the other hand, the daughter of the interpreter of novels such as “Distilling love”, One of the last productions that the 52-year-old actress revealed in recent days that she had tested positive for the contagion.

The young woman shared the news on her social networks and reassured her followers by clarifying that she was fine although a bit bored due to the isolation.

The producer’s daughter José Alberto “El Güero” Castro, who has focused on his musical career, was honest with the faithful regulars on his Instagram account.

At the moment, the young woman, who lives in Boston, hopes to do well in the next results since she hopes to spend the Christmas dates with her family, she explained.

Otherwise, he would have to remain in confinement and stay close to his family through technology pointed out the second daughter of the famous, Fernanda Castro Rivera.