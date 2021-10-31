Angélica Rivera reveals what she suffered with her former Peña Nieto | INSTAGRAM

Since he concluded his position as the country’s president, rumors began to emerge regarding the possible separation of Enrique Peña Nieto and Angéica Rivera, but it was up to May 2019 when the divorce of the famous couple, so various theories began to emerge where many thought that it was a business and political agreement.

The famous “Seagull” was silent about what he lived in that relationship for many years but recently with the announcement of the official relationship that Peña has with Tania ruiz decided to talk to her friend about it.

This is how Aylin Mujica was in charge of expressing to the program Telemundo Releases The Soup what her friend Angelica had told her about everything she suffered when she had been in such a high-profile and controversial relationship.

“It is very easy to be criticizing or judging if you weren’t around”, Angélica Rivera confessed it to me: “If I was in love with Enrique Peña Nieto and nobody knows what I suffered, and what he continues to suffer I imagine because to this day he continues with a pain as a result ”.

In fact Angélica Rivera also confirmed that if she was in love with the PRI: No one was in these four walls and she confessed it to me: “I fell in love a lot, it is the name of my life.”

It should be remembered that recently it was rumored of his possible return to television, however it has been known that he is living in the United States and that he is dedicating himself solely to the care of his daughters.

For his part, Enrique has been the protagonist of several scandals, such as when he was captured with wigs in a restaurant and recently in Italy when a person began to yell at him as a thief and recorded it by uploading it to his social networks.

According to the user, Peña was leaving a hotel and getting into a taxi when he began to express what he thought about him, as well as that he was accompanied by his current girlfriend, the model Tania Ruiz.

The user commented that the former president was in hiding and it is also said that the hotel in which he was staying has a cost of approximately 50,000 pesos per night with the most luxurious amenities.

It is believed that they would be celebrating the birthday of their partner who has his birthday on October 23.