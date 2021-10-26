Angélica Vale reveals she cried in recording of ‘La Fea Más Bella’ | INSTAGRAM

The famous Mexican actress Angélica Vale always dreams of being the protagonist of a famous soap opera from TelevisaHowever, the role they gave her was not what she expected but it changed her personal and professional life completely, thanks to everything she learned from the character and that she put it into practice herself.

The famous daughter of Angelica María learned to love herself and this she confessed in interview with Yordi Pink a program broadcast on Youtube in which the guests end up touching the most sensitive topics and of course the interpreter of Lety Padilla Solís was no exception and she remembered with great emotion everything she learned with this character that generated a lot of affection from the public towards her.

“I remember seeing several girls dressed as Lety imitating me as I danced, to date it fills me with emotion because someone was inviting me and one thing that was very mine, because that dance was how I danced to be funny at weddings. that’s where “look, arrhythmic has arrived.” I gave the character a lot of things because I was really Lety ”.

She confessed that she thought she was ugly even though she knew it wasn’t so bad, but how emotional life is, it hadn’t gone too well for her and every so often she was doing badly in love, she had a very small self-esteem.

That is how he also revealed that in one of the recordings of the most beautiful ugly Angelica Vale was so into the character even confessed that he was in love with a person but that he always ignored him thinking that he was his partner although accepting that she had the guilt for gifting yourself so quickly.

Angélica Vale was remembering that moment and confessed that in the Acapulco scenes, in which she was crying, it was a real cry.

We leave you the complete interview in case you want to listen to her telling her experience by herself:

“It was both horrible and beautiful, because I started to heal right there. It was because Salvador Garcini the director told me: “You know why the telenovela doesn’t end, because you don’t love yourself, you haven’t understood Lety. Lety is beginning to love herself and you don’t love yourself. God does things for something ”.

That was when she realized all the courage she had in store for everything she was carrying and all the traumas she had thanks to being the daughter of a woman as beautiful as her mother, it was there when she decided to take off that backpack full of things and now it can be happy and have peace to love and value herself and leave all that pain behind.

She even confessed that she forgave those people who did not reciprocate her by confessing that she could not give love because she did not have it towards herself.

That was how intense this role was that it ended up completely changing her and of course helping her grow as a person, something she never imagined finding in a job and much less in a role that perhaps she did not understand why she had to play.