Angelica Vale reveals she suffered from an eating disorder

The famous actress and singer Angélica Vale made it known during the interview for Yordi Rosado that she discovered that she was bulimic when playing Julieta in the soap opera Soñadoras, something that was undoubtedly very difficult for her during that time.

There is no doubt that actress He quite surprised his fans after revealing that in his youth he had many problems accepting his physical appearance, which caused him to be on the verge of becoming a victim of bulimia.

He also announced that it was his character in the telenovela ‘Soñadoras’ who helped him realize that he had a eating problem.

In an interview for Yordi Rosado’s channel on the YouTube platform, the actress mentioned that it was the producer Emilio Larrosa who offered her the role of Julieta in the successful Televisa telenovela.

However, she stressed that like her character, she lived in constant concern for the shape of her body and her weight, which made her “open her eyes.”

Emilio Larrosa calls me and says ‘you are going to make it bulimic’ and I ‘what is that?’. I had all the symptoms, but I didn’t know I was bulimic… I have a hard time because I always look fat. So, if it is a roll that I bring ”, declared the also comedian.

It was like this, remembering, the daughter of Angélica María pointed out that the problem began when she was a child and that it worsened with the divorce of her parents.

They always called me fat … I did gain a lot at 14, 15 or so. She was half full, because of the divorce I got into it thick. Later I lost weight, but I continued with the trauma ”.

On the other hand, Angélica Vale assured that Julieta’s character caused the public to classify her as an overweight person, which fed her traumas and worries.

However, today she considers that she was not fat and that she just had a different body than other women.

Finally, I comment that he continues to struggle to learn to love his body as it is, despite the fact that this is costing him work.

In addition, during the interview she assured that she has been able to achieve it thanks to the love of her family, who has saved her from everything.

And it is worth noting that until a couple of years ago, beauty standards were very complicated and this arose due to those models that they shared both in networks and in magazines.

However, and fortunately, today that has changed and more women try to love their bodies as they are, because it has been tried to understand that all bodies are different and as long as one is healthy it is the most important thing.

And it is that it has even been implied that how we see ourselves and our security is what makes us look beautiful, because in reality the weight on the scale is just one more number.