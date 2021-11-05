After a long wait and a lot of expectations that changed when the critics failed the film, Eternals – 58% finally made it to the big screen and it seems that the public has received it with great pleasure. It’s certainly not the best installment in the MCU, but the audience sees it as a good change and a worthy evolution for the next phase of Marvel. In addition, the story developed by Chloé Zhao opens up a world of opportunities for the future of the franchise. The numbers at the box office have been as expected, but it will be necessary to see if the second week has a significant drop or if the film manages to remain stable. Something important to consider in this regard is that Eternals it will not reach the whole world due to its LGBTQ theme.

It was recently announced that countries such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar would not release the film because they could not reach an agreement with the company to censor the parts that show two men kissing. Unlike other titles, Marvel decided to support Zhao’s request not to censor those moments or the first sex scene of the MCU, so they did not accept the cuts. In these countries, homosexuality and everything that the LGBTQ movement implies is considered a crime that affects their society and traditions, so prohibition and censorship are indispensable tools for their internal policies.

One might believe that it is only about other countries, and although Eternals It has not been censored in other parts of the West, it is clear that a good part of the public is still very square and not very tolerant. Many of the criticisms that the film has received focus on the racial diversity of the protagonists, on having the first deaf heroine and on having a hero who forms a family with another man, instead of analyzing the story and if he manages to get on. or not like it should. This has led several people to think that the bad reviews have been a kind of protest by a homophobic and closed sector. Yes, the film is not perfect, but it is definitely not the worst in the MCU and if a story had the possibility of being that inclusive, without a doubt it was Eternals.

The decision not to censor the scenes where Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) marital coexistence is appreciated, which also includes a kiss with her husband (Haaz Sleiman), has been well received by the public. Although Eternals may end up with less profit than expected, this is a positive message for the LGBTQ community looking for more realistic and natural representations in the world of entertainment.

Just as Kumail Nanjiani recently said that he liked that the film upset and made homophobic people around the world uncomfortable, Angelina Jolie also joins the discussion with a more or less similar comment. The actress who plays Thena has spoken out in favor of sexual diversity since the beginning of her career, and on many occasions has supported events and movements on the subject. During a recent interview with News.com (via IndieWire) Jolie explained that she was proud of the company for not giving in to censorship:

I’m sorry [por esas audiencias]. I’m proud of Marvel for refusing to cut those scenes short. I still don’t understand how we currently live in a world where there are still people who cannot see the Phastos family and the beauty of that relationship and love. How anyone can be angry about it, feel threatened, not approve of it or appreciate it, is ignorant.

On Eternals, all the characters eventually find points of contact with humanity they seek to save, and love is key to restoring their faith in this mission. In addition, it is important to tell these stories without involving drama or death as a factor of change, and it is appreciated that in the film it works as a motivation.

Chloé zhao She has also commented that she feels grateful to be able to tell this particular love story. Although Eternals Its axis is the relationship between Ikaris (Richard Madden) and Sersi (Gemma Chan), throughout the film we appreciate different discourses about love that range from the deepest friendship, such as Thena and Gilgamesh, to marriage. It is clear that Marvel is looking for a complete renovation and correcting mistakes from the past that they now see more clearly, so this rule is here to stay and future installments will continue to normalize racial inclusion and sexual diversity, thus sacrificing the excellent grades that the UCM usually obtains. .

