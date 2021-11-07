

Angelina Jolie visits the United Nations on September 14, 2017 in New York City.

Photo: Michael Loccisano / .

DisappointedThis is how Angelina Jolie feels when she finds out that countries like Saudi Arabia, Kurwait and Qatar they banned the premiere of ‘Eternals’ for addressing sexual content and touching LGBT + content for featuring the first openly gay superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

According to the portal The Hollywood Reporter, the censorship of this film in the Persian Gulf countries is due to a scene starring Richard Madden and Gemma Chan having sexual relations and also for showing the homosexual superhero Phastos, played by actor Brian Tyree henry. In one scene from the film, he and her husband Ben (Haaz Sleiman) they share a kiss.

Homosexuality is a very sensitive issue in those nations, since It is still considered illegal and films that address LGBT + themes are frequently removed from their billboards.. For example, in 2017 Tunisia banned the premiere of ‘Wonder Woman’ because its main protagonist, Gal Gadot, is Israeli; and Saudi Arabia did the same in 2020 with the premiere of Pixar’s Onward, which was banned in that country for showing a comment that referred to a lesbian relationship.

This ban reached the ears of Angelina Jolie, who is part of the cast of ‘Eternals’ playing the superheroine Thena, who stated the following: “I’m sad for those audiences, but very proud of Marvel for refusing to cut those scenes. I don’t understand how we live in a world where there are still people who don’t see the family that Phastos has and the beauty of that relationship and that love. Whoever is angry about it, feels threatened, does not approve or appreciate it, is ignorant“, Said the actress through a statement offered to the Australian media news.com.au.

It is clear that Marvel is looking for a complete renovation and correcting mistakes from the past that they now see more clearly, so this rule is here to stay and future installments will continue to normalize racial inclusion and sexual diversity, thus sacrificing the excellent grades that the UCM usually obtains. .

Directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, this film has an impressive cast including Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie and Kit Harington. ‘Eternals’ tells the story of a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years. Although they have never intervened, now a threat looms over humanity.

Keep reading: