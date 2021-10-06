With a great career behind her, Angelina Jolie, actress, director, producer and activist, is recognized worldwide, and we have all undoubtedly seen, at least once, one of her films. On this occasion, Jolie reveals that before joining the cast of Eternals, she had already turned down a major role to play a superhero on the big screen.

The new Marvel Studios movie, Eternals, opens on November 4 in theaters in Mexico and brings us a new and exciting team of superheroes, immortal beings that have inhabited the earth for thousands of years. The film is directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao and has a great cast that leaves us with high expectations. Being the first time that he participates with a superhero role, of course we are eager to see Angelina Jolie, who will play Thena, one of the Eternals, in this new film.

So much Eternals, which will be released in November 2021, as Spider-Man: No Road Home, which has a release date for December of this year, are films highly anticipated by fans of superheroes this season. Both stories promise to bring us jaw-dropping events, and we can’t wait to see them. Eternals It has given a lot to talk about, since it is a story with characters that we have never seen in the cinema and that tell a very different story from the previous ones.

According to Empire, the premiere of Eternals It has been delayed on several occasions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and before the wait, two trailers have been released to satisfy the curiosity of the fans. Speaking with Empire, Angelina talked about why she decided to join the Marvel Studios project, in the interview she admitted that she does not usually take roles in superhero or science fiction movies, however, the actress stated that she thought this movie would be different: “I felt like something else was happening in this movie” and that it was “very character driven.”

In the same interview, Angelina talked about how she had been offered a superhero role before but she turned it down since as mentioned above, it is not her preference to play these types of roles. The actress did not speak further about the role she was offered, and we have no further information on it. However, he agreed to the offer of Eternals and it is expected to see something incredible in the film.

The fact that Angelina Jolie be a participant in a superhero movie is something surprising, that an actress with such a great career chose to play the role in the Marvel Studios film is something that few expected. There are now high expectations for this project, as Angelina has given nothing but positive comments about the film and the way Marvel is portraying superheroes.

Angelina won’t elaborate on the role she previously turned down, but certainly something about her role as Thena in Eternals made her change her mind about participating in films of the popular film subgenre. We will have to wait a little longer to witness what made her take the role, and be amazed at what Eternals bring us this next November. Remember to be ready to enjoy the tape Spider-man: No Way Home, this next winter season, do not resist and let yourself be enveloped by the magic of Marvel.

