Angelique Boyer retires from TV, explains important reason | INSTAGRAM

Over the course of her career, Angélique Boyer had the opportunity to work on several important projects on television. One of her greatest successes was the recreation of “Rubí”, a telenovela in which she played “Teresa”, becoming one of the villains most loved by the public.

The success was so great that it was even broadcast several more times after being released, but it has not been the only leading role in its passage through TelevisaHowever, today it seems that you no longer want to return to the screens.

The famous revealed in social networks that she would be away from the screen and recording forums for a while, causing her fans to worry and saddened to learn that they won’t see a new production of her anytime soon, yet she remains hopeful that one day. come back, some even thought that maybe she is expecting a baby and that is the reason.

Being part of one of the couples most loved by the audience, together with Sebastian Rulli, Angelique is going through one of the most interesting moments of her life and therefore decided to take a break from television, to live each moment with her family and enjoy her partner and even some of her nephews.

In fact, a few hours ago he got on his Official instagram that he was in his native France taking a walk with his brother and his children, the photos with his nephew and uploading them to share the beautiful moments he is living to visit his family.



Angelique Boyer enjoying her free time and her family in this TV retreat.

He wrote that it has been a wonderful trip and that when he sees these photos he realizes how happy he is, how happy it makes him disconnect from social networks, the telephone and enjoying the present, the place and the company.

Of course this is also part of all that freedom that allows you not to be working on a project for television, because as we know that type of work absorbs a lot of the time of the actors and actresses, who have to dedicate many months of their life to conclude the recordings.

So far we know that yesterday she is retired from television, but we cannot rule out that one day she seeks to return and perhaps this return will not be announced in the near future, we will have to keep an eye on this and of course Show News we will share it with you.