Angelique Boyer signs a new exclusive contract with Televisa | Instagram

After spending more than 17 years on the television station of TelevisaIt has been announced that the beautiful actress Angelique Boyer has again signed an exclusive contract, although many had thought that it would be with the competition.

It has been circulated through the internet that the beloved telenovela protagonist Angelique Boyer, who debuted on Televisa in 2004, would have again signed a contract of exclusiveness.

It should be noted that the actress Mexican of French origin has participated in important melodramas of the San Ángel television station such as Rebelde, Teresa, Lo que la vida me robó, Tres Veces Ana, among others, had announced last year that she would take a break from acting after Empire of Lies, however, this did not happen.

As you may remember, Angelique is currently starring in Overcome the Past, which has had a resounding success and a project in which her partner, the Argentine Sebastián Rulli, also participates.

Now, it was announced that the artist would have signed a new exclusive contract, which many had thought was outside of Televisa and that is how it was rumored that it would be on TV Azteca now that fiction projects have resumed.

As reported by youtuber Dael Quiroz from Arguende TV, Angelique has just received the great news that Televisa renewed her contract due to the incredible rating that Vencer has had in the past and its popularity in focus group studios.

The one who is happy and who is not warmed by the sun is the Televisa star Angelique Boyer, because she not only managed to renew her millionaire exclusivity contract, one of the few that remain on the channel. Not only the renewal, but the increase, “he mentioned.

In addition, it was announced that after the success of ‘Overcome the Past’ and the results of the focus groups, Angelique is considered the most beloved star and with the most empathy with the public.

It is worth mentioning that this information has not been confirmed by an official source or by the actress, so until now it remains in the capacity of speculation.

In fact, it has been mentioned that Angelique is the best paid on Televisa and this would also have been confirmed a few days ago in Adela Micha’s program, La Saga, which was attended by the host of the Hoy program Paul Stanley with Jorge ‘El Burro’ Van Rankin and producer Memo del Bosque.

During the talk, they revealed who the best-paid celebrities of Televisa are, who would still have their exclusive contract, although they assured that even they did not reach what Galilea Montijo would be earning.