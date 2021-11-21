Animal Crossing: New Horizons It eventually brought back fan-favorite fortune teller Katrina in the massive 2.0 update, but her fortune works slightly differently than it did in New Leaf. If you’re wondering what it means to have good luck with your belongings, or how your new friendship readings affect your friends on your home island, we have all the information you need, and you won’t need a crystal. ball to find out everything!

Who is Katrina? What does she do?

Katrina is a fortune teller. You can get a fortune a day and a friendship reading a day. Fortunes will predict the fortunes of the day, and the friendship reading can give you more insight into your relationships with the villagers.

Fortune telling

For 1,000 Bells, Katrina will tell you your luck for the day. Your predictions take effect now! Effects only come into play once you’ve talked to her, so you won’t be unlucky unless she tells you you’re unlucky. However … bad luck is not necessarily a bad thing, and you will see why.

Good luck effects

Belongings (good luck) Your tools won’t break in a whole day Villagers will give you more gifts Kapp’n island rare guaranteed Money (good luck) 1,000 balloon bells rewards are now 3,000 bells Money rocks now drop much more money The probability of finding gold nuggets increases from 1% to 11% Bright spots contain 5,000 bells instead of 1,000 Trees will have 300 bells instead of 100 bells when shaken Health (good luck) Double food resistance Friendship ( good luck) +1 friendship point to random villager Villagers can approach you with a gift Bad luck effects Belongings (bad luck) Tools break more easily Villagers give fewer gifts There are no gyros on the islands of Kapp’n No rare islands on Kapp’n Gold Island boat tours not available on Nook Miles tours Money (bad luck) No bright spot for a day No money e n the rocks for a day Zero chance of finding gold nuggets Balloon gifts containing money will always be 10,000 bells. Gold Island is not available in Nook Miles tours Friendship (bad luck) -3 friendship points with a random villager Health (bad luck) Halves food resistance Makes you stumble randomly

Fortunately, you can pay Katrina 10,000 Bells for the purification if you’re unlucky, and as a bonus, she’ll send you a surprise in the mail the next day! (Note: if you say no to purification, you won’t be able to look for it again later.)

Friendship

If you select “Let’s Talk Friendship”, Katrina will give you a list of your villagers. Pick one and she will tell you how close you are to that villager for free. For 10,000 Bells, it can even increase that villager’s friendship with you.